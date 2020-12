Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - ‘What a shame!’ – Judd Trump fails in daring 147 attempt

Judd Trump, and the Eurosport commentary team, were willing the 13th black to drop into the pocket during a 147 maximum attempt at the UK Championship. Trump had already wrapped up the frame and was forced to attempt unconventional shots in his bid.

00:03:06, 100 views, 2 hours ago