The UK Championship is a Triple Crown event that never disappoints, and this year was no exception with some truly staggering shot-making.

Let's recap some of the most dramatic and entertaining moments from an unprecedented edition of the UK tournament via some of the top shots we have seen.

Watch these incredible efforts one more time to refresh your memory of some of the excellence on show, and then vote for which one you deem to be the best in the poll below.

It certainly says something that world number one Judd Trump appears four times in our shortlist, with two in the same match against Ricky Walden...

UK Championship: What was the shot of the tournament?

Now have your say by voting in our poll...

WHAT WAS THE BEST SHOT OF THE UK CHAMPIONSHIP? Shaun Murphy v Lee Walker Neil Robertson v Chris Wakeling Judd Trump v Liang Wenbo Mark Selby v Barry Hawkins Kyren Wilson v Graeme Dott Judd Trump v Ricky Walden (brown) Judd Trump v Ricky Walden (red) Neil Robertson v Mark Selby Judd Trump v Lu Ning

