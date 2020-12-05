A roaming centurion. There was a small but poignant moment during Neil Robertson’s overwhelming 6-2 victory against Mark Selby – a largely seated, slightly disbelieving three-times world champion – in a UK Championship quarter-final on Friday that summed up the mindset of a man in the moment.

Holding a 4-2 lead and rampaging onwards on a gorgeous break of 88, Robertson rolled in a tricky green with a rest while holding for the brown to leave himself seemingly set fair for a second century of the match having knocked in 122 with minimal fuss in the second frame for a 2-0 advantage that would ultimately prove impregnable.

UK Championship Trump holds off Wilson charge to make semi-finals 11 HOURS AGO

A relatively straightforward brown by his own staggering standards – he boasted a 90 percent long pot success during a resounding triumph for a technique made to torment opponents – wriggled in the jaws prompting a palpable groan from the 2010 world champion that was as telling as his cue ball control with the miss halting him in his tracks, nine points short of his second century of the day.

Watch in full as Neil Robertson compiles a 750th career century

"I get really annoyed if I make 90 and don't make 100," commented Robertson after another epic 6-5 win over Selby in the Champion of Champions semi-final last month as both men revelled in three centuries each on that gladiatorial occasion.

Robertson prefers his dishes these days to be in three figures. Especially when he seems to be involved in a century arms race with the undisputed world number one Judd Trump to set a new record in the sport. Ton up and stun up is very much the order of the day.

Having come up short in the seventh frame, Robertson promptly addressed his minor error in the eighth by rapidly piecing together a clearance of 130 prompted by a trademark elegant long red in securing his place in the last four and a meeting with world number 25 Zhou Yeoulong at the Marshall Arena on Saturday afternoon. Minus a crowd, Milton Keynes is producing more sure-fire winners for the Melbourne man than Flemington Racecourse.

“From start to finish that was very good, it was one of my best performances of the season, probably the best," said the 2013 and 2015 UK champion.

Robertson has moved onto 750 career centuries and 35 for the season from seven tournaments in a scorching scoring streak. With another two matches potentially to come in this tournament and 16 frames required to land the UK title, there is every chance the 40-century summit can be scaled before the weekend is out.

O’Sullivan: Robertson can't get any better than this

Not only by Robertson. Trump began his latest joust with Kyren Wilson in the evening quarter-final two centuries behind his great rival, but promptly restored parity at 35 apiece by contributing 106 and 102 in two of the first three frames of a taut 6-4 win over August's world finalist. He moves to 753 career tons before meeting Joe Perry's conqueror Lu Ning in the second semi-final on Saturday night.

It would be a fitting sub-plot if both men collide in the best-of-19 frame final on Sunday with Trump having already usurped Robertson 9-8 in the English Open final in October, a duel that witnessed four centuries, three from the world number three.

Their joust is a bit like an Ashes battle of the baize for the ages with Warney’s unplayable spin being matched by Beefy Botham’s all-round antics. Where it all ends, nobody quite knows.

One of the slightly odd finales to last season beyond Ronnie O’Sullivan ending his six-year wait to lift a sixth world title saw Trump fail to set a new all-time century record for a season.

Ronnie O’Sullivan: Judd Trump is the Tiger Woods of snooker – he is playing a different game

Having carried off the Gibraltar Open before lockdown in March, he stood on 97 centuries and looked certain to overtake Robertson’s century of centuries record of 103 set back in the 2013/14 campaign, but agonisingly came up one short.

A relatively modest five centuries from the Championship League, Tour Championship and World Championship saw him forced to declare on 102 for the season as his elongated reign as world champion ended on an oddly sedate note after lifting a record six ranking events.

“In the past I have put too much pressure on myself and that’s when you get nervous. This season I have just treated it as a game while trying my best, and I get more enjoyment from that," said 2011 UK winner Trump.

Judd Trump channels inner Alex Higgins with miraculous shot

Neither man are likely to give ground this time. With Robertson having nine more tournaments after the UK – he lost 5-4 to Ben Woollaston in the first round of German Masters qualifying – and Trump potentially confronting another 10, the dedicated duo only need an average of seven tons an event to go beyond Robertson’s gold standard.

It is a window of opportunity. The Scottish Open and World Grand Prix will both be played before Christmas, providing a prospective advent calendar of centuries.

At this rate, they could both beat the old record, but finish second.

Having no fans at venues has perhaps aided the century machinations, but who needs a crowd when you can feed off each other. The Ashes of the angles between two majestic all-rounders at the very top of their game is a snooker test match that appears to know no boundaries.

Desmond Kane

UK Championship Ronnie O’Sullivan: Judd Trump is the Tiger Woods of snooker 14 HOURS AGO