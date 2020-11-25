Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 UK Championship
"Oh, that is an absolutely fantastic shot."
Eurosport's commentators were purring over a shot that Shaun Murphy played during his 6-5 win over Lee Walker at the UK Championship.
Left with little on, Murphy played a four-cushion safety to leave the cue ball tucked in behind the yellow on the baulk cushion, while simultaneously putting the black into a better position and also opening up the reds.
It was a magical moment from Murphy, and one that ultimately earned him the match as his opponent fouled trying to escape the safety, handing Murphy a chance to take advantage of the scattered reds.
"That was a daring shot, it’s absolutely masterful," enthused Neal Foulds on commentary, adding:
"It takes you back to a shot that Ray Reardon might have played. Wonderful.
The other thing about it is that he’s got the black in play deliberately too. I think that’s as good a shot on safety that I’ve seen for many a year.
UK Championship Wednesday results and schedule
Morning (9am)
- Zhou Yuelong 6-1 Peter Devlin
- Zhao Xintong 6-3 Rory McLeod
- Luo Honghao 3-6 Dominic Dale
- Sunny Akani 6-1 Kacper Filipiak
- Stuart Bingham 6-2 Zak Surety
Afternoon (2pm)
- Alan McManus v Jimmy White
- Neil Robertson v Brian Ochoiski
- Andrew Higginson v James Cahill
- Joe Perry v Alex Borg
- Martin Gould v Jordan Brown
Evening (7pm)
- Hossein Vafaei v Billy Joe Castle
- Mark Davis v Robbie Williams
- Ali Carter v Ashley Carty
- Joe O'Connor v Duane Jones
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Leo Fernandez