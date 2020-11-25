Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 UK Championship

"Oh, that is an absolutely fantastic shot."

Eurosport's commentators were purring over a shot that Shaun Murphy played during his 6-5 win over Lee Walker at the UK Championship.

Left with little on, Murphy played a four-cushion safety to leave the cue ball tucked in behind the yellow on the baulk cushion, while simultaneously putting the black into a better position and also opening up the reds.

It was a magical moment from Murphy, and one that ultimately earned him the match as his opponent fouled trying to escape the safety, handing Murphy a chance to take advantage of the scattered reds.

Will this be the shot of the tournament? Watch Shaun Murphy's inch-perfect safety

"That was a daring shot, it’s absolutely masterful," enthused Neal Foulds on commentary, adding:

"It takes you back to a shot that Ray Reardon might have played. Wonderful.

The other thing about it is that he’s got the black in play deliberately too. I think that’s as good a shot on safety that I’ve seen for many a year.

Murphy on his epic first round win and why he's fed up with the pandemic

UK Championship Wednesday results and schedule

Morning (9am)

Zhou Yuelong 6-1 Peter Devlin

6-1 Peter Devlin Zhao Xintong 6-3 Rory McLeod

6-3 Rory McLeod Luo Honghao 3-6 Dominic Dale

Sunny Akani 6-1 Kacper Filipiak

6-1 Kacper Filipiak Stuart Bingham 6-2 Zak Surety

Afternoon (2pm)

Alan McManus v Jimmy White

Neil Robertson v Brian Ochoiski

Andrew Higginson v James Cahill

Joe Perry v Alex Borg

Martin Gould v Jordan Brown

Evening (7pm)

Hossein Vafaei v Billy Joe Castle

Mark Davis v Robbie Williams

Ali Carter v Ashley Carty

Joe O'Connor v Duane Jones

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Leo Fernandez

