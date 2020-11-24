Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - 'Wow! Imagine hitting it and not potting it!’- Lee Walker misses

Lee Walker saw his attempted swerve shot fall agonisingly short in his UK Championship match against Shaun Murphy. Walker was facing Murphy in the evening session on Tuesday after Kyren Wilson had hit a 147 in his match against Ashley Hugill earlier. The break will earn Wilson £15,000 if unmatched at the tournament. Watch live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

