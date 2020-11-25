Snooker

UK Championship: Will this be the shot of the tournament? Watch Shaun Murphy's inch-perfect safety

Shaun Murphy hit a near-perfect shot late in his match against Lee Walker at the UK Championship. "That's as good a shot on safety as I've seen for many a year" said Neal Foulds on commentary as Murphy nestled the cue ball perfectly in behind the yellow after playing it off four cushions while simultaneously opening up the reds and getting the black into play.

