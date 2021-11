Snooker

'Another stunner' - Matthew Selt shocks Judd Trump in huge UK Championship snooker upset

Former world number one Judd Trump was the victim of an upset at the 2021 UK Championship when he lost 6-3 to Matthew Selt in the third round on Tuesday afternoon.

