Snooker

‘Bigger and better things!’ - Zhao Xintong seals UK Championship with another flourish

Zhao Xintong secured victory in the UK Championship with a dominant win over Luca Brecel. As well as securing the first tournament win of his career at the Barbican in York on Sunday evening, the success also took him into the top 16 and guaranteed his spot in the Masters at the Alexandra Palace next month.

00:06:53, an hour ago