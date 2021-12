Snooker

'Don't choose snooker' - Ronnie O'Sullivan on advice to kids

Ronnie O'Sullivan has said that in the hypothetical situation that his kids wanted to play snooker, he would advise them against it. The six-time world champion did not go into detail as to why he would provide said advice.

00:00:30, an hour ago