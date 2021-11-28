World number one Mark Selby suffered a brutal second-round defeat at the UK Championship to Iran's Hossein Vafaei on Sunday.

Vafaei dominated 5-0 before Selby clawed two frames back in the latter stages to suffer an overall 6-2 defeat.

The eighth frame proved to be a dramatic affair with Selby looking on course for the frame before going in off when potting the black, forcing a respot.

A tense safety battle ensued before Vafaei fluked the black into the middle pocket whilst trying to play safe.

Selby is the latest top player to be ousted from the tournament after Neil Robertson and Shaun Murphy were defeated in the first round by amateur players John Astley and Si Jiahui.

The tournament continues on Monday with the third round at York Barbican.

