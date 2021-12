Snooker

'He hasn't got a tripod' - Ronnie O'Sullivan upset at cameraman during tense UK Championship quarter-final

'He hasn't got a tripod' - Ronnie O'Sullivan upset at cameraman during a tense match against Kyren Wilson in the UK Championship quarter-finals. Stream the UK Championship and much more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:05, 37 minutes ago