Snooker

'He's here to stay' - Jimmy White expects Zhao Xintong to win 'many trophies'

“He will take it to another level now,” Jimmy White said about Zhao Xintong. “What he’s got is he can pot an enormous amount of very difficult shots. The easy part of the game, once he is in the balls he has that part of the game covered. He will be thereabouts at the business end of most tournaments as he is not going to stop playing, he is not going to do the wrong things."

00:02:07, 16 minutes ago