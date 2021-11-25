O'Sullivan beat White 6-3 on his way to the second round but was left impressed by his style of play.

White, 30, is no longer on the professional circuit after sliding down the rankings, but O'Sullivan believes he should be closer to the top of the game and has offered a helping hand.

"He’s too good a player to not be on the tour, he’s a proper player," O’Sullivan told WST.

"He was a great junior, great amateur, won two ranking events, how’s he not on the tour? It’s bonkers! He’s too good and he’ll get back on the tour, stay on the tour and do well. Because of the advice I gave him after the game… no I’m only joking!"

O'Sullivan and White were spotted chatting after the match and the seven-time UK Champion admitted that he was offering some wisdom to the 30-year-old.

"Listen, I know my game, know my snooker and I just offered him some advice, whether he takes it or not is up to him," he said.

"But I think it’ll be good for him to go away and maybe look at it because I think he’s got so much potential to win many more tournaments.

When I do stop playing, he would be one player I’d love to help free of charge, because I really like the guy as well.

O'Sullivan is known for his flair around the snooker table, break-building and potting, and he has often spoken about the right way to play snooker, as well as giving the fans a show.

And when asked what he admired about White, The Rocket says he believes he also plays snooker the right way.

"There’s proper players on the tour, there’s not many of them but he is one of them. He plays the game in the right way, plays to win," added O'Sullivan.

"Some of the matches I was watching out there, they’re playing like their life depends on it and you can’t play this game like your life depends on it.

"We all want to win but you’ve got to play the right shots and the right game. Most of the tour are desperate to get results, they’ll play ugly snooker to get the result, get their first round money and think, 'touch'.

He doesn’t play like that, he’s playing for trophies, there’s a different style when you play that sort of game to win trophies, it’s playing the game in the right way.

