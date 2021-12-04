Ronnie O’Sullivan is shocked that Luca Brecel is languishing at 40 in the world rankings.

Brecel, a tournament winner at the China Championship in 2017, has found form at the UK Championship in York this week, and powered into the final with victory over Kyren Wilson

The 6-4 scoreline does not reflect the dominance, as Brecel knocked in four centuries in the match.

“Against a top-five player in the semi-finals of the UK Championship, this is not some Mickey Mouse tournament, this is the creme de la creme - this is our major,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio. “It was a fantastic performance.

"I watched him play earlier in the week and I said he could be the winner. You can just tell, sometimes. You get a feeling.

“His talent is so good he deserves to be winning tournaments. How he is 40 in the world, I have no idea. They must have got the rankings wrong.”

