Snooker

‘I feared the worst!’ - Ronnie O'Sullivan explains his mental approach to beating Noppon Saengkham

Ronnie O'Sullivan explains how being his own worst critic in tight matches is what helps him get over the line. On Wednesday his opponent Noppon Saengkham led 3-2 with a good chance of moving to within two frames of the quarter-finals before The Rocket snatched the first of four successive frames to win the match.

00:00:56, 37 minutes ago