Luca Brecel wrapped up victory over Kyren Wilson in the semi-finals of the UK Championship in style, with a clearance described as filthy.

Victory was sealed with a ton, but it was not achieved in orthodox fashion. He kept the break going with a brilliant double of a red and sealed the century when powering a pink into the bottom left.

Exhibition shots followed with a fine cut on a yellow and a double of a green, and it impressed the Eurosport studio.

Eurosport presenter Radzi Chinyanganya said: “We need to talk about that final clearance. It was just filthy.”

Jimmy White added: “The shots he had to keep the break going, they were like exhibition shots. The crowd were willing them in. We were also shouting him on in here, we wanted him to make the century.

“The pink for the century, I thought he might have birdied it in just to make sure but he almost takes the back of the pocket out. Bash. It was brilliant to see.”

