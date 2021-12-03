There is a saying that it is better to be lucky than good. Kyren Wilson is good, but he also had luck on his side during the opening frame of his UK Championship quarter-final with Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The number five seed got in with an excellent long red off O’Sullivan’s break, and made decent progress picking off loose reds.

The key shot was opening the reds from the blue, as a good split would set up a frame-winning chance.

He split the pack superbly, but forgot the pot as the blue hit the jaws of the left middle and careered into the pack.

The eyes were drawn to a host of balls spinning round the table, and ultimately settled on the blue as it crashed into the pink - bounced off the right cushion and drifted towards the pocket it was meant to go in at the first time of asking.

It dropped, and Wilson went on to make a break of 92 to start the match in style.

The outrageous nature of the fluke was not lost on Eurosport commentators Dave Hendon and Neal Foulds.

“That is an outrageous fluke, goodness me,” said Foulds. “He absolutely butchered the shot.

“I’m glad I got to see the replay, as it was a blur at the time."

Hendon added: “This is incredible, the blue kisses the pink, outrageous.

Any fluke is lucky, but it was outrageous the way the blue went in.

‘I feared the worst!’ - O'Sullivan explains mental approach

---

