Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White moved within one victory of reaching the last 32 of the UK Championship after completing a stunning 6-4 comeback win from 3-1 behind against Stephen Maguire at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Buoyed by two 6-0 whitewash wins over Victor Sarkis and Mitchell Mann respectively in the first two qualifying rounds , the evergreen 60-year-old three-time world senior champion saved some vintage form in completing a memorable triumph against the 2004 UK champion and 2019 finalist.

White won the opening frame only to watch the no-nonsense Scot roll in breaks of 76 and 100 to establish a 3-1 advantage, but the Londoner emerged after the mid-session interval with his challenge and composure undiminished.

He dominated the fifth frame before restoring parity at 3-3 with a delightful 57 break enough to deny Maguire by a point after the former Tour champion had fouled on frame ball red by knocking in a black.

World No. 25 Maguire responded with his second century of the match in rolling in 108, but superb knocks of 61 and 103 saw White move to the cusp of victory at 5-4.

Both men had chances in the final frame with White twitching a black on 22 before Maguire messed up on a tricky mid-range red on 46.

It was White who had the final say as he slotted a delightful long red before clearing to the pink to finish off a famous victory.

He ended the night with a small punch of his fist before blowing a kiss to the camera live on Eurosport.

He will face Li Hang or Dominic Dale on Wednesday afternoon for a place in the last 32 at the York Barbican when the world's top 16 join the fray on Saturday afternoon.

The Hong Kong Masters finalist eased 5-0 clear with runs of 61, 129 and 94 only for his opponent to recover to within a frame boosted by a 67 and 66, but a closing 103 break from secured Fu's progress.

He next meets Anthony Hamilton needing two more wins to reach the York Barbican.

But there will be no place in York for former world semi-finalist Anthony McGill, who suffered a surprise 6-2 defeat to Welshman Duane Jones.

Jones weighed in with 54, 106, 87, 99 and 98 to run away from McGill, whose 84 in the seventh frame merely delayed his defeat.

Monday's latest UK qualifying results

Lei Peifan 6-4 Fraser Patrick

Jimmy White 6-4 Stephen Maguire

Mark King 6-3 Oliver Brown

Yuan SiJun 6-1 John J Astley

David Grace 2-6 David Lilley

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 6-5 Martin O'Donnell

Zhang Anda 6-4 Dylan Emery

Elliot Slessor 2-6 Zak Surety

Chang Bingyu 2-6 Si Jiahui

Peter Lines 6-4 Michael Judge

Scott Donaldson 4-4Ashley Hugill

Hammad Miah 6-4 Muhammad Asif

Oliver Lines 4-6 Marco Fu

Cao Yupeng 6-0 Callum Beresford

Jackson Page 5-6 Andres Petrov

Craig Steadman 4-6 Ian Burns

Anthony McGill 2-6 Duane Jones

Tom Ford 6-5 Alfie Burden

Li Hang 4-6 Dominic Dale

