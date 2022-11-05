Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White enjoyed an impressive 6-0 whitewash victory in the opening round of the UK Championship qualifiers - 30 years after he won the event.

The former Masters champion lifted the UK with a 16-9 success against fellow Englishman John Parrott in Preston in 1992 and celebrated the momentous anniversary with another comfortable win on Saturday at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Ad

Facing Brazilian hopeful Victor Sarkis – the 2021 Pan-American champion who was born a year before his UK title triumph – White showed why class is permanent as breaks of 50, 92 and 55 helped him ease through to a meeting with Mitchell Mann in the second round.

UK Championship How many matches has Hendry won since he returned? YESTERDAY AT 07:56

The six-time world finalist will need to win another three matches to reach the last 32 at the York Barbican and is also in line to meet 2004 UK winner Stephen Maguire in his penultimate qualifier if he can overcome Mann.

But the three-time World Seniors champion will be buoyed by being the first player through on Saturday morning.

Qualifying runs until Thursday with 16 players taking their place in the last 32 alongside the world's top 16 at the Barbican in York (November 12-20, live on Eurosport).

'What's funny about that?' - White in spat with referee, warned over finger incident

Latest UK Championship qualifying results

Jimmy White 6-0 Victor Sarkis

Duane Jones 3-1 Reanne Evans

Himanshu Jain 2-3 Peng Yisong

Alfie Burden 1-4 Liam Davies

Andy Lee 4-0 Rebecca Kenna

James Cahill 4-2 Liam Graham

Sanderson Lam 5-1 Amaan Iqbal

Andrew Pagett w/o Stephen Hendry

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

UK Championship Hendry withdraws from UK Championship qualifiers 31/10/2022 AT 18:02