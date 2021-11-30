Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Matthew Selt 12:45-16:30 Live

Fancy some afternoon genius? Eeeeeexxxxcccccellent. We'll be focusing on Judd Trump v Matt Selt, but don't be sleeping on Dave Gilbert v Mark Allen nor, for that matter, Anthony McGill v Zhou Yuelong.

Trump back in action

All eyes will be on Judd Trump as he takes on Matthew Selt from 1pm UK time at the Barbican in York.

An off-colour Trump battled his way into the last 32 with a 6-3 win over Chris Wakelin . The 2011 winner made a sloppy start and never looked in tune with his game at any stage, but his class enabled him to fend off a spirited challenge from Wakelin.

It was a week ago that Trump produced some exhilarating snooker to beat John Higgins in the final of the Champion of Champions , meaning good form is not far from the surface, and he will look to keep his standards very high this week.

Today's schedule

13:00 - Anthony McGill - Zhou Yuelong

13:00 - Judd Trump - Matthew Selt

13:00 - David Gilbert - Mark Allen

13:00 - Sam Craigie - Peter Lines

19:00 - Mark Joyce - Jordan Brown

19:00 - Ricky Walden - Anthony Hamilton

19:00 - Luca Brecel - Stephen Maguire

19:00 - Xiao Guodong - Hossein Vafaei

Yesterday's results

13:00 - Mark King 3-6 Ronnie O'Sullivan

13:00 - Barry Hawkins 6-2 Cao Yupeng

6-2 Cao Yupeng 13:00 - Andy Hicks 6-5 Dominic Dale

6-5 Dominic Dale 13:00 - John Higgins 5-6 Zhao Xintong

19:00 - Kyren Wilson 6-3 Wu Yize

6-3 Wu Yize 19:00 - Ben Woollaston 6-4 Liam Highfield

6-4 Liam Highfield 19:00 - Noppon Saengkham 6-5 Stuart Bingham

6-5 Stuart Bingham 19:00 - Jack Lisowski 6-2 Graeme Dott

‘That’s a Trump special! – O’Sullivan shot stuns commentary team

