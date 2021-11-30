Snooker
Judd Trump - Matthew Selt
12:45-16:30
Fancy some afternoon genius? Eeeeeexxxxcccccellent. We'll be focusing on Judd Trump v Matt Selt, but don't be sleeping on Dave Gilbert v Mark Allen nor, for that matter, Anthony McGill v Zhou Yuelong.
UK Championship
UK Championship: Draw, schedule, results, order of play
Trump back in action
All eyes will be on Judd Trump as he takes on Matthew Selt from 1pm UK time at the Barbican in York.
An off-colour Trump battled his way into the last 32 with a 6-3 win over Chris Wakelin. The 2011 winner made a sloppy start and never looked in tune with his game at any stage, but his class enabled him to fend off a spirited challenge from Wakelin.
It was a week ago that Trump produced some exhilarating snooker to beat John Higgins in the final of the Champion of Champions, meaning good form is not far from the surface, and he will look to keep his standards very high this week.
Today's schedule
- 13:00 - Anthony McGill - Zhou Yuelong
- 13:00 - Judd Trump - Matthew Selt
- 13:00 - David Gilbert - Mark Allen
- 13:00 - Sam Craigie - Peter Lines
- 19:00 - Mark Joyce - Jordan Brown
- 19:00 - Ricky Walden - Anthony Hamilton
- 19:00 - Luca Brecel - Stephen Maguire
- 19:00 - Xiao Guodong - Hossein Vafaei
Yesterday's results
- 13:00 - Mark King 3-6 Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 13:00 - Barry Hawkins 6-2 Cao Yupeng
- 13:00 - Andy Hicks 6-5 Dominic Dale
- 13:00 - John Higgins 5-6 Zhao Xintong
- 19:00 - Kyren Wilson 6-3 Wu Yize
- 19:00 - Ben Woollaston 6-4 Liam Highfield
- 19:00 - Noppon Saengkham 6-5 Stuart Bingham
- 19:00 - Jack Lisowski 6-2 Graeme Dott
- - -
UK Championship
UK Championship
