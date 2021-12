Snooker

‘Nice way to spend your Friday afternoon!’ - Ronnie O’Sullivan after loss to Kyren Wilson at UK Championship

Kyren Wilson remains in the hunt for a first Triple Crown title after taking out seven-time UK Championship winner Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Barbican in York on Friday. O'Sullivan, however, says that he was still proud of himself despite the loss.

00:01:53, 10 minutes ago