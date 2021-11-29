Ronnie O’Sullivan produced the “miss of the tour” in his third-round match against Mark King at the UK Championship. That is according to Jimmy White.

The Rocket was two frames to the good and leading 48-37 as he sized up the rudimentary-looking penultimate red, which he would inexplicably miss.

King took the chance to capitalise, and, according to Eurosport's lead presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, “hustled” his way to win the frame.

“[O’Sullivan left King] massively off the hook,” said Alan McManus, before asking White how the seven-time UK Championship winner managed to miss it.

“Listen, I have not missed one like that for five years,” began White.

That is unbelievable! That is one of the misses of the tour! It is just incredible!

“I don’t know if he has taken his eye off it trying to get an angle on the black but it could be a turning point in this match.”

