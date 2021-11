Snooker

‘One of the misses of the tour!’ - Ronnie O’Sullivan’s UK Championship error leaves Jimmy White perplexed

Mark King “hustled” frame 3 from Ronnie O’Sullivan after the seven-time UK Championship winner made an “unbelievable” error on the penultimate red. The Rocket was two frames to the good and looking almost certain to open up a three-frame advantage but he inexplicably missed a rudimentary red. Jimmy White called it “one of the misses of the tour”.

00:00:39, an hour ago