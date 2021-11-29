Ronnie O’Sullivan continued his quest for an eighth UK Championship title with a 6-3 third-round victory over Mark King.

O’Sullivan was always ahead after opening with breaks of 108 and 70, and even though King battled to stay in the contest he couldn't avoid defeat.

Ad

The Rocket will face Noppon Saengkham or Stuart Bingham in the fourth round.

UK Championship ‘That’s a Trump special!’ – Stunning O’Sullivan shot draws ultimate praise 3 HOURS AGO

‘One of the misses of the tour!’ - O’Sullivan gets ‘hustled’ after error leaves White perplexed

O’Sullivan looked on his game from the start as King failed to pot a ball in the first two frames.

After a safety battle to open the match, O’Sullivan rattled in a break of 108, helped by a brilliant positional shot to get around the table to the last red.

He then followed up with a 70 as King spent most of the early stages in his chair.

King got on the board in the third frame but was fortunate not to fall 3-0 behind as O’Sullivan missed a routine red that could have seen him clinch the frame. Jimmy White and Alan McManus were both in disbelief in the Eurosport studio at the miss

However, O’Sullivan bounced back to take the next frame and go into the mid-session interval with a strong lead.

King hit back when play resumed as a break of 77 saw him pull just one frame behind.

A long red got O'Sullivan rolling in the sixth frame and he knocked in a break of 84 to restore his two-frame advantage. However, he still couldn't shake King.

After O'Sullivan called a foul on himself when he tried to play the white among a group of reds, King clawed back another frame to get to 4-3.

- -

You can stream the 2021 UK Championship live and on demand on discovery+ and watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

UK Championship UK Championship LIVE - Higgins back in action after O'Sullivan win 27/11/2021 AT 08:10