O'Sullivan 0-0 Noppon (13-77)

A massive error from O'Sullivan who fouls the black attempting a safety and it allows Noppon to take a commanding lead in the frame.

"Ronnie has a bit to think about early in this match," Dale said.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Noppon (13-43)

Dale faces Ronnie in the first round of the Scottish Open next week. And jokingly, Dale said: "Let's hope Ronnie gets to the final here, has a really long game and opts not to play in the Scottish Open."

On the table, we have a safety battle.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Noppon (5-43)

O'Sullivan goes desperately close with a long red, but it wiggles in the right corner. Noppon plays an awful safety to let Ronnie in, but he misses a black off the spot - not for the first time this week - and it's all a bit nervy.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Noppon (4-43)

Noppon's breaks comes unstuck on 32 as he fails to get a cannon on a red from the black. It's a decent lead, but he'd have hoped for more.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Noppon (4-27)

Dominic Dale on Eurosport comms impressed with Noppon's tip. "I've never seen a top quite like it, it's like a fruit pastille."

It seems to be working as he knocks in another long red and is in with a chance.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Noppon (4-6)

A nerve-settler for Noppon who knocks in an excellent long red, but he is unable to take full advantage and runs for cover.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Noppon

An unfortunate start for Noppon who goes in-off with his opening shot, but better there than at the bottom end of the table. No damage done in the end.

Here we go

MC Rob Walker is doing his thing (sadly for Rob, John Higgins is out so he can't make a bad joke about him losing loads of weight) and the players are in the arena.

Ronnie's thoughts

"I normally feel pretty strong towards the end of tournaments," O'Sullivan said. "I never struggle to want to play, but sometimes think 'do I want to give blood, sweat and tears?"

Ronnie O'Sullivan has never lost to Noppon, but is wary of his opponent

"He is a very dedicated, very attacking, very aggressive player," O'Sullivan said. "I am going to have to play well. Stick to my own game and see how it works out."

Ronnie looking good

Alan McManus and Jimmy White are alongside Radzi Chinyanganya in the Eurosport studio, and Jimmy feels Ronnie is looking good. "He wants to win, he's looking in good shape," White said.

McManus added: "Ronnie is a strong favourite, but it's not so simple. There's lots of quality in the bottom half: David Gilbert, Hossein (Vafaei) and Zhao Xintong. "

Welcome!

Welcome to Eurosport’s coverage of the UK Championship, which has reached the last 16.

The Barbican has witnessed a host of shocks, and Ronnie O’Sullivan will be keen to avoid the same fate as the likes of Judd Trump, John Higgins, Mark Williams and Neil Robertson when he takes on Noppon Saengkham this afternoon.

O’Sullivan’s game will be the focus of attention but we will keep you updated from the other table as Higgins' conqueror Zhao Xintong takes on Peter Lines.

The Rocket returns for one more go

All eyes will be on The Rocket Ronnie O'Sullivan from 1pm UK time at the Barbican in York.

O’Sullivan has said he is applying himself as if it is "one last go”, given he remains unsure how long he has got left in his career.

The world No 3 said : “When you apply yourself you don’t get flustered, you don’t lose your rag. I have to work at all that, it doesn’t come naturally to me, so in some ways it’s good because you’re learning how to control your emotions basically. It’s not easy, it doesn’t come easy to me anyway.

“I do find once I do it, you do become a much harder player to beat. At least I’m playing out there, I’m here trying to squeeze every bit of juice out of it that I can, whereas maybe last year or so I’ve just been trying to enjoy it a lot and if it’s there, great, if it wasn’t, I was just happy to take some time off.

"I just thought, I don’t know how long I’ve got left in my career, I might as well try give it one last go and see if I’ve still got it. If I haven’t, no big deal, but we’ll just keep punching away."

Today's schedule

13:00 - Noppon Saengkham v Ronnie O'Sullivan

13:00 - Zhao Xintong v Peter Lines

19:00 - Jordan Brown v Anthony McGill

19:00 - Kyren Wilson v Ben Woollaston

Yesterday's results

13:00 - Anthony McGill 6-5 Zhou Yuelong

13:00 - Judd Trump 3-6 Matthew Selt

13:00 - David Gilbert 6-5 Mark Allen

13:00 - Sam Craigie 3-6 Peter Lines

19:00 - Mark Joyce 3-6 Jordan Brown

19:00 - Ricky Walden 4-6 Anthony Hamilton

19:00 - Luca Brecel 6-0 Stephen Maguire

19:00 - Xiao Guodong 2-6 Hossein Vafaei

- - -

