The snooker season steps up a gear with the UK Championship from the Barbican in York. The event is one of snooker’s big-three tournaments, alongside the World Championship and the Masters.

Robertson edged a tense final-frame decider against Trump to win a third UK Championship title after an error-strewn final that finished at 00:54am local time.

Robertson looked set to finish runner-up in the Triple Crown event as Trump rolled in the colours in the final frame, but the world number one botched the last pink to hand Robertson the latest of the reprieves. He made no mistake.

It was a thrilling conclusion to a match that had occasionally bordered on hopeless, with both players wilting under the Marshall Arena lights in Milton Keynes, which played host to the tournament instead of York due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When is it?

The 2021 UK Championship runs from November 23 to December 5.

How to Watch

All the action from the Barbican is live on Eurosport and discovery+ , while it can also be screened on Eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

UK Championship Format

November 23-25 - Round 1 (Best of 11 frames)

November 27-28 - Round 2 (Best of 11 frames)

November 29-30 - Round 3 (Best of 11 frames)

December 1-2 - Last 16 (Best of 11 frames)

December 3 - Quarter-finals (Best of 11 frames)

December 4 - Semi-finals (Best of 11 frames)

December 5 - Final (Best of 19 frames)

Prize Money

Whoever follows Robertson in lifting the trophy will pick up £200,000 from a total prize fund of £1,009,000.

Winner: £200,000

Runner-up: £80,000

Semi-final: £40,000

Quarter-final: £24,500

Last 16: £17,000

Last 32: £12,000

Last 64: £6,500

Highest break: £15,000

First Round Draw

Neil Robertson v John Astley

Andrew Higginson v Mark Joyce

Scott Donaldson v Farakh Ajaib

Jordan Brown v Duane Jones

Anthony McGill v Iulian Boiko

David Grace v Peter Devlin

Zhou Yuelong v Chen Zifan

Mark Davis v Ashley Hugill

Li Hang v Mitchell Mann

Ricky Walden v Craig Steadman

Anthony Hamilton v Allan Taylor

Mark Williams v Lei Peifan

Luca Brecel v Xu Si

Tom Ford v Andrew Pagett

Tian Pengfei v Simon Lichtenberg

Stephen Maguire v Sanderson Lam

Kyren Wilson v Soheil Vahedi

Jak Jones v Oliver Lines

Lu Ning v Wu Yize

Matthew Stevens v Hammad Miah

Yan Bingtao v Ng On Yee

Ben Woollaston v Rory McLeod

Gary Wilson v Ian Burns

Liam Highfield v Jamie Wilson

Noppon Saengkham v Aaron Hill

Ali Carter v Jimmy White

Stuart Carrington v Zhao Jianbo

Stuart Bingham v Dean Young

Mark King v Jackson Page

Kurt Maflin v Gerard Green

Nigel Bond v Robbie Williams

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Michael White

Judd Trump v David Lilley

Chris Wakelin v Jamie Clarke

Joe Perry v Fraser Patrick

Matthew Selt v Chang Bingyu

Barry Hawkins v Reanne Evans

Lyu Haotian v Gao Yang

Martin Gould v Barry Pinches

Jamie Jones v Cao Yupeng

Alexander Ursenbacher v Ben Hancorn

David Gilbert v Alfie Burden

Joe O'Connor v Fergal O'Brien

Mark Allen v Michael Judge

Michael Holt v Zak Surety

Liang Wenbo v Andy Hicks

Dominic Dale v Ashley Carty

Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahu

John Higgins v Michael Georgiou

Sunny Akani v Steven Hallworth

Zhao Xintong v Yuan Sijun

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stephen Hendry

Ding Junhui v Zhang Anda

Sam Craigie v Ken Doherty

Ryan Day v Peter Lines

Elliot Slessor v Fan Zhengy

Jimmy Robertson v Lee Walker

Graeme Dott v Jamie O'Neill

Martin O'Donnell v Lukas Kleckers

Jack Lisowski v Sean Maddocks

Robert Milkins v Louis Heathcote

Xiao Guodong v Zhang Jiankang

Hossein Vafaei v Pang Junxu

Mark Selby v Ross Muir

Tournament History

The UK Championship is one of the biggest events on the calendar and dates back to 1977, when Patsy Fagan beat Doug Mountjoy at the Tower Circus in Blackpool. The Guild Hall in Preston has played host to the event, as have Telford and Bournemouth. It has been held in York since 2010 - aside from 12 months ago when it was played at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. Ronnie O’Sullivan is the winning-most player - having scooped the prize on seven occasions.

Year Winner Runner-up Score Host City 1977 Patsy Fagan Doug Mountjoy 12-9 Blackpool 1978 Doug Mountjoy David Taylor 15-9 Preston 1979 John Virgo Terry Griffiths 14-3 Preston 1980 Steve Davis Alex Higgins 16-6 Preston 1981 Steve Davis Terry Griffiths 16-3 Preston 1982 Terry Griffiths Alex Higgins 16-15 Preston 1983 Alex Higgins Steve Davis 16-15 Preston 1984 Steve Davis Alex Higgins 16-8 Preston 1985 Steve Davis Willie Thorne 16-14 Preston 1986 Steve Davis Neal Foulds 16-7 Preston 1987 Steve Davis Jimmy White 16-14 Preston 1988 Doug Mountjoy Stephen Hendry 16-12 Preston 1989 Stephen Hendry Steve Davis 16-12 Preston 1990 Stephen Hendry Steve Davis 16-15 Preston 1991 John Parrott Jimmy White 16-13 Preston 1992 Jimmy White John Parrott 16-9 Preston 1993 Ronnie O'Sullivan Stephen Hendry 10-6 Preston 1994 Stephen Hendry Ken Doherty 10-5 Preston 1995 Stephen Hendry Peter Ebdon 10-3 Preston 1996 Stephen Hendry John Higgins 10-9 Preston 1997 Ronnie O'Sullivan Stephen Hendry 10-6 Preston 1998 John Higgins Matthew Stevens 10-6 Bournemouth 1999 Mark Williams Matthew Stevens 10-8 Bournemouth 2000 John Higgins Mark Williams 10-4 Bournemouth 2001 Ronnie O'Sullivan Ken Doherty 10-1 York 2002 Mark Williams Ken Doherty 10-9 York 2003 Matthew Stevens Stephen Hendry 10-8 York 2004 Stephen Maguire David Gray 10-1 York 2005 Ding Junhui Steve Davis 10-6 York 2006 Peter Ebdon Stephen Hendry 10-6 York 2007 Ronnie O'Sullivan Stephen Maguire 10-2 Telford 2008 Shaun Murphy Marco Fu 10-9 Telford 2009 Ding Junhui John Higgins 10-8 Telford 2010 John Higgins Mark Williams 10-9 York 2011 Judd Trump Mark Allen 10-8 York 2012 Mark Selby Shaun Murphy 10-6 York 2013 Neil Robertson Mark Selby 10-7 York 2014 Ronnie O'Sullivan Judd Trump 10-9 York 2015 Neil Robertson Liang Wenbo 10-5 York 2016 Mark Selby Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-7 York 2017 Ronnie O'Sullivan Shaun Murphy 10-5 York 2018 Ronnie O'Sullivan Mark Allen 10-6 York 2019 Ding Junhui Stephen Maguire 10-6 York 2020 Neil Robertson Judd Trump 10-9 York

