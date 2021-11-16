The snooker season steps up a gear with the UK Championship from the Barbican in York. The event is one of snooker’s big-three tournaments, alongside the World Championship and the Masters.
Neil Robertson, fresh from his win in the English Open, will head to York as the defending champion - having beaten Judd Trump in dramatic fashion 12 months ago. It was pure late-night sporting drama as both players discovered any ball can be missed under severe pressure.
Robertson edged a tense final-frame decider against Trump to win a third UK Championship title after an error-strewn final that finished at 00:54am local time.
Robertson looked set to finish runner-up in the Triple Crown event as Trump rolled in the colours in the final frame, but the world number one botched the last pink to hand Robertson the latest of the reprieves. He made no mistake.
It was a thrilling conclusion to a match that had occasionally bordered on hopeless, with both players wilting under the Marshall Arena lights in Milton Keynes, which played host to the tournament instead of York due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'He's missed it!' - Watch the stunning conclusion to epic final

When is it?

The 2021 UK Championship runs from November 23 to December 5.

How to Watch

All the action from the Barbican is live on Eurosport and discovery+, while it can also be screened on Eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

UK Championship Format

  • November 23-25 - Round 1 (Best of 11 frames)
  • November 27-28 - Round 2 (Best of 11 frames)
  • November 29-30 - Round 3 (Best of 11 frames)
  • December 1-2 - Last 16 (Best of 11 frames)
  • December 3 - Quarter-finals (Best of 11 frames)
  • December 4 - Semi-finals (Best of 11 frames)
  • December 5 - Final (Best of 19 frames)

Prize Money

Whoever follows Robertson in lifting the trophy will pick up £200,000 from a total prize fund of £1,009,000.
  • Winner: £200,000
  • Runner-up: £80,000
  • Semi-final: £40,000
  • Quarter-final: £24,500
  • Last 16: £17,000
  • Last 32: £12,000
  • Last 64: £6,500
  • Highest break: £15,000

First Round Draw

  • Neil Robertson v John Astley
  • Andrew Higginson v Mark Joyce
  • Scott Donaldson v Farakh Ajaib
  • Jordan Brown v Duane Jones
  • Anthony McGill v Iulian Boiko
  • David Grace v Peter Devlin
  • Zhou Yuelong v Chen Zifan
  • Mark Davis v Ashley Hugill
  • Li Hang v Mitchell Mann
  • Ricky Walden v Craig Steadman
  • Anthony Hamilton v Allan Taylor
  • Mark Williams v Lei Peifan
  • Luca Brecel v Xu Si
  • Tom Ford v Andrew Pagett
  • Tian Pengfei v Simon Lichtenberg
  • Stephen Maguire v Sanderson Lam
  • Kyren Wilson v Soheil Vahedi
  • Jak Jones v Oliver Lines
  • Lu Ning v Wu Yize
  • Matthew Stevens v Hammad Miah
  • Yan Bingtao v Ng On Yee
  • Ben Woollaston v Rory McLeod
  • Gary Wilson v Ian Burns
  • Liam Highfield v Jamie Wilson
  • Noppon Saengkham v Aaron Hill
  • Ali Carter v Jimmy White
  • Stuart Carrington v Zhao Jianbo
  • Stuart Bingham v Dean Young
  • Mark King v Jackson Page
  • Kurt Maflin v Gerard Green
  • Nigel Bond v Robbie Williams
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Michael White
  • Judd Trump v David Lilley
  • Chris Wakelin v Jamie Clarke
  • Joe Perry v Fraser Patrick
  • Matthew Selt v Chang Bingyu
  • Barry Hawkins v Reanne Evans
  • Lyu Haotian v Gao Yang
  • Martin Gould v Barry Pinches
  • Jamie Jones v Cao Yupeng
  • Alexander Ursenbacher v Ben Hancorn
  • David Gilbert v Alfie Burden
  • Joe O'Connor v Fergal O'Brien
  • Mark Allen v Michael Judge
  • Michael Holt v Zak Surety
  • Liang Wenbo v Andy Hicks
  • Dominic Dale v Ashley Carty
  • Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahu
  • John Higgins v Michael Georgiou
  • Sunny Akani v Steven Hallworth
  • Zhao Xintong v Yuan Sijun
  • Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stephen Hendry
  • Ding Junhui v Zhang Anda
  • Sam Craigie v Ken Doherty
  • Ryan Day v Peter Lines
  • Elliot Slessor v Fan Zhengy
  • Jimmy Robertson v Lee Walker
  • Graeme Dott v Jamie O'Neill
  • Martin O'Donnell v Lukas Kleckers
  • Jack Lisowski v Sean Maddocks
  • Robert Milkins v Louis Heathcote
  • Xiao Guodong v Zhang Jiankang
  • Hossein Vafaei v Pang Junxu
  • Mark Selby v Ross Muir

Tournament History

The UK Championship is one of the biggest events on the calendar and dates back to 1977, when Patsy Fagan beat Doug Mountjoy at the Tower Circus in Blackpool. The Guild Hall in Preston has played host to the event, as have Telford and Bournemouth. It has been held in York since 2010 - aside from 12 months ago when it was played at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. Ronnie O’Sullivan is the winning-most player - having scooped the prize on seven occasions.
YearWinnerRunner-upScoreHost City
1977Patsy FaganDoug Mountjoy12-9Blackpool
1978Doug MountjoyDavid Taylor15-9Preston
1979John VirgoTerry Griffiths14-3Preston
1980Steve DavisAlex Higgins16-6Preston
1981Steve DavisTerry Griffiths16-3Preston
1982Terry GriffithsAlex Higgins16-15Preston
1983Alex HigginsSteve Davis16-15Preston
1984Steve DavisAlex Higgins16-8Preston
1985Steve DavisWillie Thorne16-14Preston
1986Steve DavisNeal Foulds16-7Preston
1987Steve DavisJimmy White16-14Preston
1988Doug MountjoyStephen Hendry16-12Preston
1989Stephen HendrySteve Davis16-12Preston
1990Stephen HendrySteve Davis16-15Preston
1991John ParrottJimmy White16-13Preston
1992Jimmy WhiteJohn Parrott16-9Preston
1993Ronnie O'SullivanStephen Hendry10-6Preston
1994Stephen HendryKen Doherty10-5Preston
1995Stephen HendryPeter Ebdon10-3Preston
1996Stephen HendryJohn Higgins10-9Preston
1997Ronnie O'SullivanStephen Hendry10-6Preston
1998John HigginsMatthew Stevens10-6Bournemouth
1999Mark WilliamsMatthew Stevens10-8Bournemouth
2000John HigginsMark Williams10-4Bournemouth
2001Ronnie O'SullivanKen Doherty10-1York
2002Mark WilliamsKen Doherty10-9York
2003Matthew StevensStephen Hendry10-8York
2004Stephen MaguireDavid Gray10-1York
2005Ding JunhuiSteve Davis10-6York
2006Peter EbdonStephen Hendry10-6York
2007Ronnie O'SullivanStephen Maguire10-2Telford
2008Shaun MurphyMarco Fu10-9Telford
2009Ding JunhuiJohn Higgins10-8Telford
2010John HigginsMark Williams10-9York
2011Judd TrumpMark Allen10-8York
2012Mark SelbyShaun Murphy10-6York
2013Neil RobertsonMark Selby10-7York
2014Ronnie O'SullivanJudd Trump10-9York
2015Neil RobertsonLiang Wenbo10-5York
2016Mark SelbyRonnie O'Sullivan10-7York
2017Ronnie O'SullivanShaun Murphy10-5York
2018Ronnie O'SullivanMark Allen10-6York
2019Ding JunhuiStephen Maguire10-6York
2020Neil RobertsonJudd Trump10-9York
