Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan declares foul on himself as referee thanks him in UK Championship match

Seven-time UK Championship winner Ronnie O’Sullivan made an honest call when taking on Mark King in the eighth frame of their third-round match. Referee Leo Scullion thanked O’Sullivan, who was then applauded by the crowd when admitting he feathered a red.

00:01:15, 33 minutes ago