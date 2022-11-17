Advertisement
Snooker

Shaun Murphy shouts “rubbish” during 147 attempt at UK Championship against Judd Trump

Shaun Murphy was so close to making a maximum break in his last 16 UK Championship class with Judd Trump, but ran out of position when trying to make a canon to land on one of the final two reds. He joked at the error by shouting “rubbish” to himself and the crowd before he nearly fluked one of the reds. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:02:41, 2 hours ago

