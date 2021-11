Snooker

'That is unbelievable! What drama!' - Incredible finish as Hossein Vafaei beats Mark Selby in UK Championship

The match between Hossein Vafaei and Mark Selby came down to a dramatic stand-off on the final black - with the world champion bowing out due to an extraordinary fluke. Watch the UK Championship on discovery+.

00:07:19, 2 hours ago