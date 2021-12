Snooker

'That's not acceptable' – Neal Foulds after crowd puts Ronnie O’Sullivan off his shot at UK Championship

A raucous crowd at the Barbican Theatre in York put Ronnie O’Sullivan off his shot during his quarter-final at the UK Championship against Kyren Wilson. Wilson would go on to win 6-5 to set up a semi-final against Luca Brecel. Stream the UK Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+.

00:01:29, 18 minutes ago