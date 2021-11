Snooker

‘That’s a Trump special! – Ronnie O’Sullivan shot stuns at UK Championship commentary team

Ronnie O’Sullivan was in vintage form in the opening frame of his match with Mark King in York. The seven-time UK Championship winner produced a magical century with the black to final red around the angles to finish. The shot led Neal Foulds on commentary to exclaim: “A Judd Trump special!”

00:00:49, 2 hours ago