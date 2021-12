Snooker

UK Championship 2021 - ‘Chuck them out’ - Phone goes off for fifth time in final

(A) mobile phone(s) has/have gone off five times during the UK Championship final between Zhao Xintong and Luca Brecel at the Barbican Theatre in York. Such was the frustration, a member of the crowd shouted that the culprit(s) should be chucked out.

00:00:17, 16 minutes ago