Snooker

UK Championship 2021 - ‘He is about 70% of the player he can be!’ – O’Sullivan on Federer-like Zhao

Ronnie O’Sullivan has described Zhao Xintong as potentially the best player in the world, and has offered advice on how he can get to the top of the sport. Stream the UK Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+.

00:02:43, 11 minutes ago