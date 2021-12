Snooker

UK Championship 2021 - ‘I couldn’t really dream of it!’ – Luca Brecel on astonishing semi-final win

Luca Brecel produced jaw-dropping snooker to beat Kyren Wilson in the semi-finals of the UK Championship, and the ‘Belgian Bullet’ could not quite believe his level at the Barbican in York. Stream the UK Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+.

00:05:00, an hour ago