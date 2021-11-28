Judd Trump has insisted he is not motivated by success in Triple Crown events.

Ad

O’Sullivan has 20 majors on his CV, while Trump has one UK Championship, one World Championship and one Masters success on his record.

UK Championship Foul or no foul? Jimmy and Alan discuss Craigie cue ball incident 41 MINUTES AGO

Trump claims he is motivated to win every event he enters, and does not give added focus to the big three.

“To be honest they are not,” Trump told Eurosport when asked if he has extra motivation in Triple Crown events. “Every tournament is the same for me. When I go out there I don’t know what tournament I am playing in.

“Unless you look around at the side of the tables, or know you are in York, every tournament is the same.

“You don’t try any harder or less for any event. That is just my belief, I give it my all in every single event.

“I don’t think you can peak for certain events. I just try and give it my all for every single one.”

It’s not a performance that will live long in the memory banks, and Trump was pleased to have kept himself in the tournament.

“It was a difficult game,” Trump said. “It was slow paced, and at times a bit negative, not the usual attacking, free-flowing game. It was difficult, so over the moon to get over the line.

Today the balls did not come out in the open, it was hard work. I just did not get in that rhythm - so in the end it was a good win.

“I always believe, even if I was 5-0 down, I believe I am going to win. There were times when I was not necessarily throwing frames away, but making mistakes and letting him in. He made a couple of good clearances, and it was sort of ‘is this getting away?’ The last couple of frames I stepped on the gas.

“Games like that are about getting through. It is out of the back of my head now and I will look to play amazing and get into the tournament for real.”

Trump wraps up win against Wakelin

Trump feels the tournament starts in earnest on Monday, with the main venue at the Barbican also hosting the practice tables.

“It is such a long event, so it’s important to get through the first couple of rounds,” he said. “The last 32 when the practice tables are in the main venue, it feels like a different tournament.”

- - -

Stream the UK Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+.

UK Championship Trump shows battling qualities to see off Wakelin challenge 3 HOURS AGO