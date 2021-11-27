Neil Robertson and Shaun Murphy's first round UK Championship defeats to amateurs has been "great" for snooker, according to World Snooker Tour chairman Steve Dawson.

Dawson told the BBC there is no such thing as bad publicity: "It has caused a huge furore with remarkable interest from snooker fans and others.

"I gave Shaun [Murphy] a call the other day and he was surprised as well. There's no such thing as bad publicity. Ticket sales doubled overnight. In an ideal world these things would be discussed behind closed doors but it is out in the open.

"These amateurs are not amateurs like you would find in golf where if they win they can't have any prize money. These guys earn the prize money they play for and £6,500 for any amateur is a significant amount which could lead to a springboard to their career.

"They have been fantastic stories and that reinforces our position in relation to having amateurs in the event. They really are surprises when you look at how far apart they are, not even in the rankings. It is just great."

The World Tour has sprung back following the cancellation of events during the coronavirus pandemic, and although Dawson is optimistic the game can continue strongly, there are notable omissions from the calendar due to Covid-19 and restrictions on travel for the Shanghai Masters and China Open.

"It is a huge setback and it affects the balance of the tour dramatically," Dawson said. "It is something we are looking at all the time. I understand they [the Chinese government] won't consider any changes until after the Winter Olympics so we are watching that with interest.

"We are looking at new events in mainland Europe and mopping up areas that have shown interest over time so out of this disaster we may find some new place that takes events on a regular basis."

