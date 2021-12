Snooker

UK Championship 2021 - Jimmy White: 'Magic' player Zhao Xintong 'can win this UK Championship'

Eurosport pundit Jimmy White was full of praise for Chinese youngster Zhao Xintong after his impressive comeback victory over English rival Jack Lisowski at the UK Championship on Friday at the Barbican in York. White described the player's performance as 'magic' as he reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

00:01:04, an hour ago