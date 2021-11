Snooker

UK Championship 2021: John Higgins signs off win over Michael Georgiou with 134 break

John Higgins has lost three finals already this season, including Sunday’s 10-4 defeat to Judd Trump in the Champion of Champions showdown. However, he looked lively in his first test in York and joins Kyren Wilson in the next round. Earlier, world No 5 Wilson downed Soheil Vahedi 6-2. Stream the UK Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

00:03:17, an hour ago