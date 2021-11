Snooker

UK Championship 2021 - Knackered Mark Williams struggles to stay awake during match

"Thirty years as a professional, that's the first time I've ever fell asleep in the chair," said world No 9 Williams. Williams struggled to stay awake as he was beaten in the second round of the UK Championship by Anthony Hamilton. You can stream the 2021 UK Championship live and on demand on discovery+ and watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

00:00:38, an hour ago