Premium Snooker Neil Robertson - John Astley 03:26:18 Replay

Trump and Lilley

Ad

Actually met last week in the Champion of Champions - Trump played poorly and still won 4-1, which is to say I fear for Lilley, given how devastatingly he was performing by the end of that. But Lilley is nae mug, so you never know.

UK Championship Robertson latest pro humbled by amateur after Astley defeat 24 MINUTES AGO

Trump starts out

Judd Trump is the headline act on Thursday night as he bids to repeat his 2011 UK title success. The Champion of Champions winner faces world seniors champion David Lillley from 7:30pm (GMT). See you then.

Around the tables

Neil Robertson 2-6 John J Astley

Jordan Brown 4-3 Duane Jones

Luca Brecel 5-2 Xu Si

Yan Bingtao 6-0 Ng On Yee

6-0 Ng On Yee Ali Carter 5-2 Jimmy White

Jimmy Robertson 4-4 Bai Langning

Graeme Dott 6-3 Jamie O'Neill

6-3 Jamie O'Neill Martin O'Donnell 3-3 Lukas Kleckers

Robertson 2-6 Astley (0-0)

What a story! Astley slots brown off three cushions to the middle bag. In goes the blue and the pink. Brilliant stuff. Astley will face Mark Joyce in the last 64. The defending champion is out. Astley punching the air. No wonder. What a victory! Fully deserved too.

Robertson 2-5 Astley (34-53)

Robertson needing a snooker with five colours left up. Astley in behind the pink. But fails to escape. All very tense. Astley again needs match ball.

Robertson 2-5 Astley (27-51)

One red left on the table. Whoever pots the red will be favourite for the frame. Tension in the York Barbican.

Robertson 2-5 Astley (17-50)

Robertson wins a safety battle, but can he win the frame? Really struggling with his positional sense. Three reds left on table.

Robertson 2-5 Astley (0-50)

A mid-range red stays out from Astley. Decent effort, but Robertson still alive. Just. Three reds tied up on side cushions.

Robertson 2-5 Astley (0-23)

Astley has just grown in confidence the longer this match has progressed. Robertson in deep, deep trouble now.

Robertson 2-5 Astley (0-9)

Robertson toiling with a lot of his game. Astley with the chance to build a big lead at this visit. Remember just needs this frame to oust the defending champion.

Robertson 2-5 Astley (0-0)

A brilliant 119 break from Astley. A 5-2 lead for the man playing under amateur status. He needs one more frame to cause a huge upset. This would be quite something.

Robertson 2-4 Astley (0-56)

Has knocked in some lovely recovery shots today to keep break going. Just needs to mind his work and he will move 5-2 clear.

Robertson 2-4 Astley (0-26)

Robertson makes a mess of a safety shot and Astley is back among the balls. Decent chance to move 5-2 clear as he opens up the reds brilliantly off a black. Can he hold his nerve? All there for the taking.

Robertson 1-4 Astley (125-0)

A superb and timely response from the Aussie as he pieces together a quite glorious 124 break to close to 4-2 behind. Still plenty of work to be done, but that was a must-win frame.

Robertson 1-4 Astley (0-0)

Could we be seeing a major shock? Robertson looking well off the pace.

Robertson 1-3 Astley (30-83)

This has been fantastic from Astley. Robertson breaks down on 30 after missing a red and has been forced to sit and suffer his opponent in full flow. Would you believe this? An 83 run and a 4-1 advantage.

Around the tables

Neil Robertson 1-3 John J Astley

Jordan Brown 2-2 Duane Jones

Luca Brecel 3-0 Xu Si

Yan Bingtao 5-0 Ng On Yee

Ali Carter 2- 1 Jimmy White

Jimmy Robertson 2-2 Bai Langning

Graeme Dott 2=2 Jamie O'Neill

Martin O'Donnell 2-1 Lukas Kleckers

Robertson 1-3 Astley (0-0)

A highest break of only 38 by Robertson so far. Work to be done by the Melbourne man at the interval.

Robertson 1-2 Astley (23-67)

Another bad miss on a red by Robertson and that is going to cost him the fourth frame. Astley will lead 3-1 at the mid-session.

Robertson 1-2 Astley (13-54)

The 2010 world champion has yet to make 40 in this match. It has been slow, slow going out there, but Robertson at the table. 90 minutes gone.

Robertson 1-2 Astley (5-54)

Another safety error by Robertson and Astley continues his path toward eking out a 3-1 lead at the interval. A lead of 49 with seven reds left on table.

Robertson 1-2 Astley (5-30)

Nothing going right for the Australian as he buries a white to a centre bag from potting a black. Another chance for Astley to put some points on the board early in this frame.

Yan heading for last 64

Breaks of 67, 100, 107 and 92 sees Yan Bingtao open up a 4-0 lead over Ng On Yee in the first round. Don't expect much more action in this match with the former women's world champion contributing only nine points so far.

Robertson 1-2 Astley (0-0)

Robertson definitely needs to find a few gears here. He is toiling as he heads for the final frame before the mid-session interval.

Robertson 1-2 Astley (44-57)

Not slipping quietly into the night this frame, but Robertson missing chances. Astley has chance to win frame, but misses a straight black off the spot. He only needed the black. What a chance that was for Astley, but then Robertson can't clear up as he misses pink. Brilliant long pink from Astley and he somehow leads 2-1.

Robertson 1-1 Astley (26-46)

Shocking miss by Robertson on a black off the spot. How has he missed that? Really yet to get going in this contest with three reds left on the table.

Robertson 1-1 Astley (26-32)

Missed double by Astley on a red, but no major harm done. An early lead in this frame, but plenty of balls left for Robertson to rectify this situation.

Robertson 1-1 Astley (64-56)

Astley pays a heavy price for failing to cash in. Missed a long red and his opponent stepped in in style to clear up to the pink. We are level at 1-1. Disappointing end for the Gateshead man.

Robertson 0-1 Astley (39-56)

Robertson sees a red stay out with two reds left up, but Astley butchers a black off the spot seconds later. Real chance to win frame there not taken.

Robertson 0-1 Astley (1-55)

Error from Astley as break ends on 48. Red with a rest stays out. Missed that by a distance. Chance for Robertson to launch the counter attack.

Robertson 0-1 Astley (1-47)

Astley certainly going through this break well in the second frame. Enough reds in the open to move 2-0 clear.

Robertson 0-1 Astley (1-8)

Nice long red from Astley at the outset of the second frame. Looks like he fancies the job today.

Robertson 0-1 Astley (0-0)

A 74 break from Astley as he pockets the first frame. Nothing flash, but a very solid break to help him settle into the match.

Robertson 0-0 Astley (2-70)

Has taken these very well. Escaped from a few snookers earlier in the frame, but has been a lovely contribution from the underdog. Break moves to 70 and gives Robertson plenty to consider today.

Robertson 0-0 Astley (2-20)

A very sluggish start to this one. Bit of safety, but the first real scoring chance falls to Astley. Decent opportunity to put some clear water between himself and the UK holder.

Yan starts UK bid

Other action this afternoon sees the Masters champion Yan Bingtao take on the former women's world champion Ng On Yee while former UK champion Jimmy White faces Ali Carter.

Robertson 0-0 Astley (0-0)

We are off and running with this one then before an excitable crowd in the York Barbican.

Selby support for Murphy

Robertson and Mark Selby support Murphy's stand on amateurs playing at these events.

Robertson begins title defence

The Australian will fancy his chances of reaching the last 64 this afternoon. Robertson is up against Gateshead amateur John Astley in the race to six frames, but as we witnessed in Shaun Murphy's exit, facing an amateur does not really mean much. They can all play at this level. Boys on baize at 2:30pm (GMT).

'Anybody hurt?' - O'Sullivan smashes cue ball to scatter reds

Ronnie O’Sullivan almost seemed to allow his frustrations to get the better of him during his UK Championship first round match with Michael White.

The Rocket, gunning for his eighth title in York, saw a two-frame lead slip twice at 2-0 and 3-1 to allow White to level at 3-3 before restoring his advantage in the seventh.

Looking to go 5-3 up in the eighth, O’Sullivan found himself amid a cluster of reds and played an aggressive shot to scatter them, sending balls all over the table.

“Anybody hurt?” quizzed Joe Johnson on commentary. “He had no idea what was happening to the cue ball there”

“Very un-O’Sullivan like break this with the cue ball hurtling around the table," Phil Studd added.

O’Sullivan eventually went on to take the frame and closed out the match 6-3 to progress to the second round.

'Very un-O'Sullivan like' - Ronnie O'Sullivan smashes cue ball in White match

- - -

Stream the UK Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

UK Championship 'He needed to stem the tide' Robertson hits 124 break against Astley AN HOUR AGO