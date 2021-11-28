Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Chris Wakelin 13:00-16:30 Live

Trump 0-1 Wakelin

It's a half-century for Wakelin, secured with an emphatic double on the final red, and he takes the lead.

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (15-64)

Wakelin will need one of the three remaining awkward reds, but lands nicely on one to the bottom left after potting the pink. That goes, another pink follows and he'll be one ahead shortly.

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (15-37)

Trump can only make 11 from his opening before losing position, and neither player has settled yet. He picks up four as Wakelin goes in-off, but then misses another wild long pot that leaves Wakelin a tap-in to the left middle. This chance looks like it might stick, particularly after Wakelin glances in a thin pink to retain position on the reds.

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (0-22)

It's Wakelin that gets the first chance Trump misses a long red and leaves one on to the right middle. He can only make seven though as he loses position on the colours, but gets another look straight away as Trump misses another long red by a huge margin. This one yields 15 but he misses a thin cut on a red to the green pocket, which serves up a chance to Trump.

Here we go

The boys are baized by MC Rob Walker, and we're underway. We'll keep you updated on the other seven matches, but right now we'll focus on Judd and Chris.

Wakelin

If I had to sum up the size of the ask for Chris Wakelin today, I’d say big. He’s never been beyond the second round in this event before and has lost all eight meetings between the two to date. Their most recent one however went all the way, with Trump nicking their match in the first round of the 2018 World Championship on a decider.

Trump

It’s been a decade since Trump won the UK Championship, and he’s had a couple of painful near misses in trying to snag a second. In 2014 he almost pulled off a miraculous comeback against Ronnie O’Sullivan before losing the final on a decider; and that horror revisited him last year too, as he dropped a decider to Neil Robertson at one in the morning when in and needing just pink and black for the title. Some demons to shift then, and he's looked in determined mood so far in York.

Hey Hey

Right then, let's get this happening.

We’re halfway through the second round of this UK Championship, which will be completed today before we head into the business end of the tournament next week. There are eight matches for you this afternoon, and we’ll be zoning in on 2011 champion Judd Trump’s match with Chris Wakelin.

Boys to be baized in around 15 minutes. In the meantime, get on this for a fact:

---

Good afternoon!

Welcome to live coverage of the second round of the UK Championship from the Barbican Centre in York.

It was a compelling first round, with a couple of major shocks. Defending champion Neil Robertson and former world champion Shaun Murphy were both sent packing.

The second round got underway on Saturday, with Ronnie O'Sullivan shaking off a slow start to see off Robbie Williams . The action continues on Sunday, and with the weather decidedly on the chilly side, settle in and let us guide you through the afternoon as Judd Trump continues his quest.

Frame-by-frame commentary will start from 12:45.

Matches to watch out for on Sunday on Eurosport

Judd Trump v Chris Wakelin (1pm on Sunday)

Trump made light work of world seniors champion David Lilley in a 6-1 victory in the first round that witnessed two century breaks from the world number two.

Last year's finalist faces a potentially tricky encounter against world number 62 Wakelin, who has the potting prowess to produce some breathtaking play as he showed in his 4-0 victory over Stephen Hendry in the English Open second round that included breaks of 141, 135 and 85.

Zhao Xintong v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm on Sunday)

This one has the potential to really catch fire.

Chinese kid Xintong, the 2018 China Championship semi-finalist, is potentially a future superstar, but could have his hands full against speed merchant Un-Nooh, who is fresh from hitting five century breaks of 136, 129, 107, 106 and 100 plus 59 and 52 in 72 minutes of his 6-1 drubbing of Hendry in the first round.

It was a match Hendry described as a "clinic" in break-building, but can Un-Nooh build on that stunning form in York?

Hossein Vafaei v Mark Selby (7pm on Sunday)

Selby will be seeking to add the UK title to his world crown lifted in May, but could have his hands full against Iran's leading player Hossein Vafaei.

Vafaei is a dangerous customer as he showed with a 5-0 whitewash of Ronnie O'Sullivan in only 54 minutes in the first round of the German Masters last month.

Selby defeated Vafaei 6-2 in the last 32 a year ago, but he will not underestimate an opponent who defeated him 4-3 at the Welsh Open in 2019.

Sunday schedule

November 28 - second round

13:00 - Li Hang v Ricky Walden

13:00 - Tian Pengfei v Stephen Maguire

13:00 - Judd Trump v Chris Wakelin

13:00 - Martin Gould v Cao Yupeng

13:00 - Zhao Xintong v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

13:00 - Ding Jinhui v Sam Craigie

13:00 - Peter Lines v Fan Zhengyi

13:00 - Robert Milkins v Xiao Guodong

19:00 - Farakh Ajaib v Jordan Brown

19:00 - Anthony McGill v David Grace

19:00 - Zhou Yuelong v Ashley Hugill

19:00 - Anthony Hamilton v Mark Williams

19:00 - Luca Brecel v Tom Ford

19:00 - Stuart Carrington v Stuart Bingham

19:00 - Jimmy Robertson v Graeme Dott

19:00 - Hossein Vafael v Mark Selby

- - -

