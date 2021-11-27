Premium Snooker Ronnie O'Sullivan - Robbie Williams 13:00-16:30

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Robbie Williams (1pm on Saturday)

Let me entertain you? The seven-times UK champion began his win over Michael White in the first round like a house on fire with two centuries giving him the platform for a 6-3 triumph over the double ranking event winner White, who performed strongly in defeat.

O'Sullivan loves York and will face world number 68 Williams in the knowledge that he has already been involved in a proper scrap to reach the second round with White levelling at 3-3 from 3-1 behind.

Expect him to settle into the tournament from this point onwards against an opponent he has only lost one frame against in three previous victories.

Mark Allen v Joe O'Connor (7pm on Saturday)

Allen missed his Champion of Champions defence due to personal issues, but returned with a solid enough 6-2 success against Michael Judge in the first round.

Allen recently lifted the Northern Ireland Open with a 9-8 win over John Higgins and has a record of performing strongly at the UK Championship. He reached the final a decade ago, succumbing 10-8 to Judd Trump, and lost 10-6 to Ronnie O'Sullivan three years ago.

O'Connor reached the semi-finals of the Welsh Open in 2019 and has the ability to trouble any player on the professional circuit.

Judd Trump v Chris Wakelin (1pm on Sunday)

Trump made light work of world seniors champion David Lilley in a 6-1 victory in the first round that witnessed two century breaks from the world number two.

Last year's finalist faces a potentially tricky encounter against world number 62 Wakelin, who has the potting prowess to produce some breathtaking play as he showed in his 4-0 victory over Stephen Hendry in the English Open second round that included breaks of 141, 135 and 85.

Zhao Xintong v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm on Sunday)

This one has the potential to really catch fire.

Chinese kid Xintong, the 2018 China Championship semi-finalist, is potentially a future superstar, but could have his hands full against speed merchant Un-Nooh, who is fresh from hitting five century breaks of 136, 129, 107, 106 and 100 plus 59 and 52 in 72 minutes of his 6-1 drubbing of Hendry in the first round.

It was a match Hendry described as a "clinic" in break-building, but can Un-Nooh build on that stunning form in York?

Hossein Vafaei v Mark Selby (7pm on Sunday)

Selby will be seeking to add the UK title to his world crown lifted in May, but could have his hands full against Iran's leading player Hossein Vafaei.

Vafaei is a dangerous customer as he showed with a 5-0 whitewash of Ronnie O'Sullivan in only 54 minutes in the first round of the German Masters last month.

Selby defeated Vafaei 6-2 in the last 32 a year ago, but he will not underestimate an opponent who defeated him 4-3 at the Welsh Open in 2019.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Second round

November 27

13:00 - Kyren Wilson v Jak Jones

13:00 - Wu Yize v Hammad Miah

13:00 - Yan Bingtao v Ben Woollaston

13:00 - Robbie Williams v Ronnie O'Sullivan

13:00 - Joe Perry v Matthew Selt

13:00 - Michael Holt v Andy Hicks

13:00 - Dominic Dale v Si Jiahui

13:00 - Martin O'Donnell v Jack Lisowski

19:00 - John Astley v Mark Joyce

19:00 - Gary Wilson v Liam Highfield

19:00 - Noppon Saengkham v Ali Carter

19:00 - Mark King v Gerard Greene

19:00 - Barry Hawkins v Gao Yang

19:00 - Alexander Ursenbacher v David Gilbert

19:00 - Joe O'Connor v Mark Allen

19:00 - John Higgins v Akani Songsermsawad

November 28

13:00 - Li Hang v Ricky Walden

13:00 - Tian Pengfei v Stephen Maguire

13:00 - Judd Trump v Chris Wakelin

13:00 - Martin Gould v Cao Yupeng

13:00 - Zhao Xintong v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

13:00 - Ding Jinhui v Sam Craigie

13:00 - Peter Lines v Fan Zhengyi

13:00 - Robert Milkins v Xiao Guodong

19:00 - Farakh Ajaib v Jordan Brown

19:00 - Anthony McGill v David Grace

19:00 - Zhou Yuelong v Ashley Hugill

19:00 - Anthony Hamilton v Mark Williams

19:00 - Luca Brecel v Tom Ford

19:00 - Stuart Carrington v Stuart Bingham

19:00 - Jimmy Robertson v Graeme Dott

19:00 - Hossein Vafael v Mark Selby

- - -

