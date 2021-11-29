Premium Snooker Mark King - Ronnie O'Sullivan 03:05:08 Replay

Around the tables

Mark King 3-6 Ronnie O'Sullivan

Barry Hawkins 6-2 Cao Yupeng

Andy Hicks 4-2 Dominic Dale

John Higgins 5-4 Zhao Xintong

O'Sullivan 6-3 King

O'Sullivan finishes with a 53 to set up a meeting with Noppon Saengkham or Stuart Bingham in the last 16. Looking very good out there. Job well done.

O'Sullivan 5-3 King (47-1)

Errors creeping into King's game at wrong time. Missed a black off spot and then a long red is nowhere. All looking ominous.

O'Sullivan 5-3 King (39-0)

Just 39 from O'Sullivan when he looked on the cusp of victory but ran out of position. King still fighting the good fight, but can't afford too many more mistakes.

O'Sullivan 5-3 King (31-0)

A disaster for King as he gets a double kiss trying to run safe. Is that his last shot in this event? Could well be. O'Sullivan bang in among them.

O'Sullivan 5-3 King (0-0)

An unbelievable long pot on a red from O'Sullivan to get himself in and he has fairly dominated this frame. A break of 63 is good enough for a 5-3 lead. Super piece of opportunism from the seven-times UK champion.

O'Sullivan 4-3 King (28-4)

King can't steer a straight red into the pocket. O'Sullivan makes 16, but ends up calling a foul on himself. All happening out there at the moment.

O'Sullivan 4-3 King (0-0)

Difficult to predict how this is going to end. O'Sullivan will wonder why he isn't three frames ahead.

O'Sullivan 4-2 King (53-72)

King back in the fight in this frame and match. And he is going to pinch this frame by the looks of things to close to 4-3 behind. A brilliant clearance on the colours after he slotted the final red with O'Sullivan failing to get safe from escaping from a snooker. O'Sullivan looked set to go 5-2 ahead, but only one frame in it.

O'Sullivan 4-2 King (53-4)

Some wonderful shot-making by O'Sullivan with both hands out there. Taking these balls in fine style and is already a chance to claim the frame for a 5-2 advantage, but a cannon goes wrong at the wrong time. Break will be over on 52.

O'Sullivan 4-2 King (1-4)

All a bit tight early in this seventh frame. Vital that King doesn't give O'Sullivan further scope to fill his boots.

O'Sullivan 4-2 King (0-0)

An 84 from O'Sullivan to move two to the good. That was a terrific break from the six-times world champion.

O'Sullivan 3-2 King (68-0)

Going to move 4-2 clear with a one-visit effort. Perfect response to King's 77 in the previous frame. Nearing the winning line.

O'Sullivan 3-2 King (38-0)

Rocket Ronnie first to the punch in this frame. Break moves quickly to 38 with more to come.

O'Sullivan 3-2 King (0-0)

All delicately poised in this match.

O'Sullivan 3-1 King (0-77)

A lovely break of 77 from King. He closes to 3-2 behind. Wins the frame with one visit. White into the pack of reds off the black was superb.

O'Sullivan 3-1 King (0-50)

O'Sullivan got a bad contact trying to roll a red into a centre pocket and that has presented King with the chance to score heavily. He has opened up the reds delightfully here. What a chance to win this frame at one visit.

O'Sullivan 3-1 King (0-0)

World number 36 King needs one snooker, but he misses a blue to the centre pocket. That will be that. A 15-minute break for the mid-session interval.

O'Sullivan 2-1 King (43-9)

King leaves a red over a hole at the top end of the table. O'Sullivan pounces in typical style and has the chance to surge to the winning line for a 3-1 lead.

O'Sullivan 2-1 King (19-5)

O'Sullivan thumps home a mid-range red and black, but fails to sink a red to a centre pocket seconds later.

O'Sullivan 2-1 King (0-0)

A long old scrappy frame, but King claims it as he clears to the pink. O'Sullivan had chances, but couldn't capitalise on a few chances.

O'Sullivan 2-0 King (37-48)

O'Sullivan misses the penultimate red. Bad miss. Seemed to lose concentration and is likely to cost him the frame.

O'Sullivan 2-0 King (14-48)

King goes for a long red. Fails to drop and he has presented O'Sullivan with the chance to wipe out his lead. Glorious chance to complete a soul destroying counter attack.

O'Sullivan 2-0 King (7-48)

O'Sullivan fails to sink a mid-range red. Was pressure on that ball and there is a chance for King to put his first frame on the board, but he gets a horrid kick on a pink as it fails to drop. A reprieve for O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan 2-0 King (0-27)

A decent little cameo and safety shot from King with the pink and black out of commission. This frame could be quite scrappy which might suit the former Northern Ireland Open winner as he bids to gain a foothold in the match.

O'Sullivan 2-0 King (0-4)

O'Sullivan misses a red trying to play safe. First four points of the day for his opponent come via a foul.

O'Sullivan 2-0 King (0-0)

A break of 70 from O'Sullivan. 215 points without reply so far. Could be done and dusted quite quickly unless O'Sullivan drops off the pace.

O'Sullivan 1-0 King (54-0)

Another fabulous long red by O'Sullivan hits the back of the pocket and this is likely to spell curtains for his opponent in the second frame. Really looks sharp.

O'Sullivan 1-0 King (37-0)

Feast your eyes on this little corker from the Rocket.

O'Sullivan 1-0 King (37-0)

A break of 37 from O'Sullivan this time. Which means he has scored 145 points without reply so far.

O'Sullivan 1-0 King (16-0)

Fearless break from O'Sullivan and he has rammed home a long red in the second frame to get the party started again..

O'Sullivan 0-0 King (108-0)

Poetry in motion this from O'Sullivan. Looks in the mood today. Amazing stuff this from Rocket Ronnie. A magical century with the black to final red around the angles to finish.

O'Sullivan 0-0 King (20-0)

O'Sullivan with the first chance to score in this opening frame. Got a path around the black cleared so could do some serious damage at this visit.

O'Sullivan 0-0 King (0-0)

An interesting start with both players getting tangled up in the pack of reds and going nowhere. A re-rack to start the day. And away we go again.

O'Sullivan 0-0 King (0-0)

So we are off and running with this one. Both men settling in. First to six frames will win this encounter.

An example of Rocket class

A little taste of what to expect from Rocket Ronnie.

‘Never holds back’ – O’Sullivan shows how to perfectly open the reds

Around the tables

This is what is happening elsewhere this afternoon with a spot in the last 16 up for grabs.

Mark King v Ronnie O'Sullivan

Barry Hawkins v Cao Yupeng

Andy Hicks v Dominic Dale

John Higgins v Zhao Xintong

Can King dethrone the King?

This is only their third meeting since 2010, but King won the last match 5-4 in the last 32 of the German Masters in 2017. Rocket Ronnie famously made a 147 break in the last 64 of the World Open in 2010. That was the match when he was considering not potting the final black over prize money. He won that one 3-0, but King leads 5-4 in the head-to-heads since 1994. Should be more fun and games between two blokes who are not exactly bosom buddies.

Rocket ready to rumble

Afternoon and hope you are well. Nice start to your snooker week at the UK Championship in York with Ronnie O'Sullivan facing Mark King in the last 32. O'Sullivan is chasing a record eighth UK crown and you would fancy him to get the job done against his fellow Essex man. Boys on the baize at 1pm so make sure the kettle is boiled and the biscuits are ready to crumble.

SUNDAY RE-CAP

Monday schedule

November 29

Third Round

13:00 - Mark King v Ronnie O'Sullivan

13:00 - Barry Hawkins v Cao Yupeng

13:00 - Andy Hicks v Dominic Dale

13:00 - John Higgins v Zhao Xintong

19:00 - Kyren Wilson v Wu Yize

19:00 - Ben Woollaston v Liam Highfield

19:00 - Noppon Saengkham v Stuart Bingham

19:00 - Graeme Dott v Jack Lisowski

- - -

