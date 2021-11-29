Snooker
Mark King - Ronnie O'Sullivan
13:00-16:30
SUNDAY RE-CAP
Vafaei seals stunning upset over world champion Selby in remarkable frame
UK Championship
World number one Mark Selby suffered a brutal second-round defeat at the UK Championship to Iran's Hossein Vafaei on Sunday.
Vafaei dominated 5-0 before Selby clawed two frames back in the latter stages to suffer a 6-2 defeat.
The eighth frame proved to be a dramatic affair with Selby looking on course for the frame before going in off when potting the black, forcing a respot.
A tense safety battle ensued before Vafaei fluked the black into the middle pocket whilst trying to play safe.
Mark Williams apologised after falling asleep during a match for the first time in his career as he was beaten in the second round of the UK Championship.
Two-time champion Williams, 46, suffered a surprise 6-5 defeat to Anthony Hamilton.
Williams contracted Covid-19 in October and said that was the reason why he drifted off halfway through the match against Hamilton.
"Thirty years as a professional, that's the first time I've ever fell asleep in the chair," said world No 9 Williams.
Monday schedule
November 29
Third Round
- 13:00 - Mark King v Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 13:00 - Barry Hawkins v Cao Yupeng
- 13:00 - Andy Hicks v Dominic Dale
- 13:00 - John Higgins v Zhao Xintong
- 19:00 - Kyren Wilson v Wu Yize
- 19:00 - Ben Woollaston v Liam Highfield
- 19:00 - Noppon Saengkham v Stuart Bingham
- 19:00 - Graeme Dott v Jack Lisowski
UK Championship
UK Championship
