Mark Allen has delivered a cryptic message about his participation in the UK Championship, suggesting that the decision to compete was not entirely his own.

The Northern Irishman has been plagued by personal issues recently, throwing his continued participation in the sport into doubt.

Ad

Despite winning the Northern Ireland Open in October, the 35-year-old revealed he was ‘unsure’ if he would receive any of the £70,000 prize money, having declared bankruptcy earlier this year and claimed his future in the game was ‘out of his hands’.

UK Championship 'Ridiculous, audacious, absolutely brilliant' – Did Trump really just do this?! 4 HOURS AGO

Following his triumph in Belfast, Allen lost in the first round of the English Open to Luca Brecel before failing to defend his Champion of Champions title after withdrawing from the event.

Returning to action in York this week, Allen beat Michael Judge 6-2 in his first round match but admitted afterwards, he may have again chosen not to compete.

"If it was my own decision alone and not that of the legal people, I think I’d have pulled out, if I’m honest,” he said.

"They’re a lot more confident going forward than I am, but you have to trust their decision, they know the legal profession a lot better than I do. All three solicitors I have involved said I should play, and hopefully things will sort themselves out very soon.”

Last year, Allen announced he and wife of eight years Kyla were going through divorce proceedings and he has previously spoken openly about feelings of depression and loneliness as a professional snooker player.

"It’s not an ideal situation I’m in,” he added. “And I can’t wait until it’s all over and I can tell you what’s actually going on, because you could literally write a book about the last year. Not many people might buy it, to be fair.

"It’s been one of the toughest years of my life, to be honest.”

--

Stream the UK Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

UK Championship ‘There has to be the FA Cup story’ - Trump backs amateur involvement 5 HOURS AGO