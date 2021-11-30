There's breaks, and there's breaks.

But the match ended with Wu making a break off the table as he knocked over his water glass and it smashed on the floor by his feet.

It looked like he was going to move the shards, but was quickly told by the referee “don’t touch it”.

Play was paused while the referee asked for a towel to mop up the water and something to clean up the glass.

“Carnage,” said commentator Neal Foulds as the broken glass was shown on the floor.

Wilson, meanwhile, toyed around with the table by pulling a red out of the pocket and then rolling it back in.

The glass was eventually cleared up and put aside, leaving Wilson to clean up the rest of the balls and book his place in the fourth round.

“I fell over the line,” admitted Wilson, who has never been beyond the quarter-finals of the UK Championship. “I’m pleased to get through but I need to play better.”

Wilson next faces Ben Woollaston for a place in the last eight.

