Join us for live updates from today's action at the 2021 UK Championship from 12:45 UK time.

It's Anthony Hamilton v Luca Brecel and Jack Lisowski v Hossein Vafaei in the afternoon session, followed by Matthew Selt v Barry Hawkins and David Gilbert v Andy Hicks in the evening session at the Barbican in York.

Yesterday's results

13:00 - Noppon Saengkham 3-6 Ronnie O'Sullivan

13:00 - Zhao Xintong 6-4 Peter Lines

6-4 Peter Lines 19:00 - Jordan Brown 3-6 Anthony McGill

19:00 - Kyren Wilson 6-3 Ben Woollaston

Today's schedule

13:00 - Anthony Hamilton v Luca Brecel

13:00 - Jack Lisowski v Hossein Vafaei

19:00 - Matthew Selt v Barry Hawkins

19:00 - David Gilbert v Andy Hicks

O'Sullivan fires warning at 'Roger Federer' of snooker Zhao

Zhao joined O'Sullivan – a 6-3 winner against Noppon Saengkham in the last 16 at the York Barbican – in the quarter-finals of the UK Championship with a 6-4 win over Peter Lines on Wednesday after evergreen Leeds potter Lines threatened an upset by recovering from 4-1 behind to level at 4-4.

"I think he is amazing. I think he is our [Roger] Federer," said O'Sullivan, who is chasing a record eighth UK crown 28 years after his first.

I've never seen a more talented snooker player.

‘A grandstand finish!’ – O’Sullivan reaches record 18th UK Championship quarter-final

"He could do with maybe tightening up. I watch him sometimes and I was a bit like that, but then I got Reardon around me for a couple of years and you start to play a better defensive game," commented O'Sullivan.

"He needs that because when those frames go a bit scrappy, he looks like he is always going to come off second best.

"He is good, he is unbelievable, but he is 24, he's got to do it at some point. [Seven-times world champion] Stephen Hendry was winning tournaments at 17.

How long can you keep saying he's got potential? At the end of the day, you've got to do the business on the table.

- - -

