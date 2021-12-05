The UK Championship final suffered another brief interruption on Sunday evening.

Having been disrupted by a ringing phone earlier in the day , the match between Luca Brecel and Zhao Xintong was this time disturbed by someone in the crowd breaking wind.

Fortunately the offender chose his moment between shots, with Brecel walking around the table when the sound was heard.

“An extraordinary noise,” guffed Eurosport commentator Philip Studd.

The noise brought a chuckle out of both players along with the crowd at the York Barbican.

“I'm not sure what it was, but that didn’t sound too healthy,” joked Eurosport’s Dave Hendon.

Brecel won the frame to keep alive his hopes of a famous comeback as he cut Zhao's lead to 7-4.

However, Zhao won the next frame to move two from his first ranking event victory, and would then see it out comfortably

