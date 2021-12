Snooker

UK Championship 2021 - ‘That is as good as it gets!’ – Zhao Xintong wows with ‘sensational’ shot

Zhao Xintong fought back from 2-0 down to win six frames on the spin to beat Jack Lisowski at the quarter-final stage of the UK Championship. And this was the pick of the shots.

00:00:15, an hour ago