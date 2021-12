Snooker

UK Championship 2021 - ‘Would have beaten anyone!’ – Jimmy White lavishes ‘unorthodox’ Luca Brecel with praise

Luca Brecel produced jaw-dropping snooker to beat Kyren Wilson in the semi-finals of the UK Championship, and Jimmy White has likened the display to what Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump are capable of producing. Stream the UK Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+.

00:01:09, an hour ago